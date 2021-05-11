Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.28). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ACIU opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

