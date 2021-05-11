Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.35.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.90 and a 200-day moving average of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

