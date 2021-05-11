Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 2,493,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $19.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

