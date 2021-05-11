Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.62. 2,597,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The company has a market capitalization of $356.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.