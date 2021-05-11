Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will report sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

