Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $209.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $188.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $826.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $830.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $886.83 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 123,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,461. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Insiders sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last three months. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

