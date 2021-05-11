Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,541.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $68.47 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

