Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. 130,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,413. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

