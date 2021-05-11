Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

MESA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 819,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,789. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 3.12.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $146,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,932 shares in the company, valued at $793,062.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

