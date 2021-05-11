Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

NLTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,612. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares in the company, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $324,714. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

