Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

