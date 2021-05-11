Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%.

ICL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in ICL Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after buying an additional 2,034,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,570,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ICL Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 148,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

