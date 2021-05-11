Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,628. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kamada by 56.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

