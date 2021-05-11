Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $67.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.12 million and the lowest is $66.60 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $274.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $281.22 million, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $282.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 13,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,856. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 301.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

