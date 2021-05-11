Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.