Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.