Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.47. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

TDC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.57. 22,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,652. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.