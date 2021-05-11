Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Sell

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,582. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

