Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $76.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $996,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cognex by 374.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

