Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist upped their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NGMS opened at $47.23 on Friday. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

