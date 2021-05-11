Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHMA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $4.18 on Friday. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chiasma by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,307,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chiasma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chiasma by 42.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

