Zacks Investment Research Lowers PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Sell

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after buying an additional 320,125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

