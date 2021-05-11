Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $186.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

