Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Billion

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $289.39 or 0.00516347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00210142 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00252550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004220 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,746,412 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

