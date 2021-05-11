ZClassic Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $30,247.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.67 or 0.00523078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00207828 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.00249728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004030 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,193,169 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.