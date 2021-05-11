Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.05. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,421. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

