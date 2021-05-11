Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Tops $0.0713 on Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.53 or 0.01008224 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00106692 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 180.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

