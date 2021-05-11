Zepp Health (ZEPP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

