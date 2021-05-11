Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $9,716.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,839.89 or 0.03245422 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.