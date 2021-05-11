Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.63.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

