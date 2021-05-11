Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $160.37.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

