Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.