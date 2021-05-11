Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 155.7% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 46,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 104,785 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 148,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77.

