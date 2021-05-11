Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,229.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $270,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,737 shares of company stock worth $1,807,750. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

