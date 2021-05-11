Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

SWX opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

