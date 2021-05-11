ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Down 8.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $35.18. 11,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 923,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $609,000.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

