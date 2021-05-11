ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 20,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,496,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The company has a market cap of $673.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

