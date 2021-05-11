Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $171.17 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.