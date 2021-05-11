ZPER (ZPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 83.9% against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00076133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002921 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $341.56 or 0.00612495 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002776 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.