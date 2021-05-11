ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
