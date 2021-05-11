ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

