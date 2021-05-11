ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 51.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $299,898.17 and approximately $599.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 43.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.00779398 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

