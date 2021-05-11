Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 15,746 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $33,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Cigna by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after buying an additional 507,438 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.13.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.