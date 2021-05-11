Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

