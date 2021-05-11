Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $29,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

NYSE:PH opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.95. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

