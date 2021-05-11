Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,079 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $368.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.90 and a 200 day moving average of $287.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

