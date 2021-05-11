Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 413.63.

ZURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

