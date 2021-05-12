-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.40 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

