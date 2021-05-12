$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 154,177 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 259.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 432.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 1,707,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,458. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

