$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth $202,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

