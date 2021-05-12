$0.27 EPS Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,840. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

